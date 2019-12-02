0 Shares

Mrs. Betsy (Alexander) Rounds of Marrowbone, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills, Kentucky, having attained the age of 82 years. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Wednesday, April 14, 1937, the daughter of William Ledman and Georgia (Pace) Alexander. She was a member of the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church, a graduate of Marrowbone High School, graduated from Centre College class of 1959, and worked at the National Security Agency in Maryland from 1962 until her retirement in 1999.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman L. Rounds, whom she wed Saturday, August 31, 1963, brothers, Justin Alexander and James Ledman Alexander, and sisters, Daisy Belle Alexander and Sarah Sanders.

She is survived by her children, Dawn Butler (and Chris Torrey) of New Richmond, Ohio, Molly (and Jarod) Moore of Cooksville, Maryland, Alex (and Rhonda) Rounds of Auburn, Kentucky, and her grandchildren, Lindsay, Jacob, Laura, Austin, Lucas, and Ian.

The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church in Marrowbone, Kentucky. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Cemetery in Marrowbone, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Marrowbone Presbyterian Church in Marrowbone, Kentucky until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marrowbone Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 41, Marrowbone, Kentucky 42759 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40504, in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangemen

