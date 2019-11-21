0 Shares

Bettie L. Nunn, age 76, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. Bettie was a native of Barren County and worked in the medical profession for 43 years where she was a registered nurse at Caverna Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid reader and collector as well as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Minnie Smith Daniels; her first husband, Billy Dale; one sister, Pat Scott and two brothers, Billy Daniels and Donald Daniels.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Nunn of Horse Cave; Her son, Steve Dale (Lisa) of Bagdad, Ky; two granddaughters, Lauren Holba (Colin) of Louisville, Ky and Claire Dale, of Bowling Green, Ky; two sisters, Sue Fulkerson (Larry) of Marietta Georgia, and Anita Lucas of Lebanon Junction; one brother, Albert Daniels (Virginia) of Harned, Ky; one sister-in-law, Billie Cheryl Daniels of Cave City; her dearest friend, Barbara Payton; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. CST Friday, November 22, 2019 At Winn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. CST on Thursday, November 21, 2019 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday at Winn Funeral Home.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

