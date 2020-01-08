0 Shares

Bettie Lee Fancher Wilson Atwell, 74 of Center, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home. She was native of Metcalfe County and an active member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved cooking, taking pictures, gardening, her flowers, and her hummingbirds. She loved spending time with her family and keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Lura Mouser Fancher.

She is survived by three children, Karen Fields Rowe (Max) of Center, Kelvin Wilson (Charlotte) of Hardyville, and Janet Phelps (Chad) of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby Fancher and Keith Fancher; three sisters, Marjorie Lile, Mary Atwell, and Martha Bryant.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Kerry Fancher, Marty Bryant, Ricky Atwell, Charles Newton, Aaron Atwell, and Tyler Atwell.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Houk Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 – 8p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International, Shady Grove Baptist Church, and/or Houk Cemetery.

Services will be under the direction of Winn Funeral Home

