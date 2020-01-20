Betty Ann Blevins
Betty Ann Blevins age 91 passed away Sunday at her home. She was born in Hart County to the late Jesse
and Lula Jones Blevins. Ms. Blevins was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and she was a member of the
Munfordville First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Mancil Blevins and Jesse Blevins, Jr. and by two nephews Gary Blevins & Ronnie Blevins
Ms. Blevins is survived by her nieces & nephews-Susie Sharp, Kay Reichle, Pamela Jean Alexander, Bettina Fay
Skaggs, Connie Nunn, Tim Blevins & Douglas Blevins
Funeral services for Betty Ann Blevins will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tim
Blevins officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from
2-8pm and will continue after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial
donations be given to Hospice of Southern KY.