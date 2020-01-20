0 Shares

Betty Ann Blevins age 91 passed away Sunday at her home. She was born in Hart County to the late Jesse

and Lula Jones Blevins. Ms. Blevins was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and she was a member of the

Munfordville First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by two brothers Mancil Blevins and Jesse Blevins, Jr. and by two nephews Gary Blevins & Ronnie Blevins

Ms. Blevins is survived by her nieces & nephews-Susie Sharp, Kay Reichle, Pamela Jean Alexander, Bettina Fay

Skaggs, Connie Nunn, Tim Blevins & Douglas Blevins

Funeral services for Betty Ann Blevins will be 1pm Thursday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Tim

Blevins officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from

2-8pm and will continue after 8am Thursday at the Sego Funeral Home. The family request that memorial

donations be given to Hospice of Southern KY.

