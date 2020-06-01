0 Shares

Betty Ann Logsdon, age 74, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Beulah Methodist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Hillard Puckett and the late Bessie Puckett.

She is survived by her husband, Garland Logsdon; two daughters, Rhonda Logsdon (Larry Wayne), Brooks, KY, Jessica Logsdon, Portland, TN; two sons, Monty E. Brooks (Teresa), Bee Spring, KY, Jeremy Logsdon (Tina), Bowling Green, KY; ten grandchildren, Julie Harder (Verlon), Luke Wilson (Brianne), April Wilson, Anthony Roten, Daniel Roten (Courtney), Travis Roten (Karen), Jordan Logsdon (Katie), Clint Bailey (Jessica), Alex Thomas, Henry Logsdon; 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Gregory Rose officiating.

Memorial contibutions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401. Louisville, KY 40205 or to Gideon’s International.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

