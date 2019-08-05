0 Shares

Betty Elaine Hagan Holley, 58, Knob Lick, KY passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at T J Samson Hospital. Born January 13, 1961 in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Bill Hagan and Katie Crenshaw Hagan, Glasgow, who survives. She was the widow of the late Jerry Holley.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors, other than her mother include one daughter, Erin (Bobby) Bishop, Knob Lick; one son Josh (Stephanie Lynn) Holley, Center; one sister, Wendy Hagan, Greensburg; one brother, Steven Crenshaw, Hiseville; five grandchildren Cricket Bishop, Jessica Bishop, Mason Holley, Connie Bishop and Jace Holley; and two aunts Dora Ann Crenshaw and Ora Lee Honeycutt.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Ray Judd officiating. Burial will follow in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, August 7 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund at the funeral home.