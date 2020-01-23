Betty Elizabeth Brandel (Updated)

0 Shares

Betty Elizabeth Brandel, age 83, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. The daughter of the late Luther Chapman and the late Clara Maude (Clark) Chapman, she was born in Glasgow on August 28, 1936. She was a homemaker who loved gardening, bowling and was especially proud of her 10 years directing a food a clothing bank at her church in Florida. She leaves behind her husband of 64 years, James Brandel.

She is survived by three sons, Kip Brandel (Beatrice), Glasgow, Michael Norris (Denese), Columbia, SC, Robert Brandel (Vicki), Tampa, FL; three daughters, Marti Floyd, Lebanon, TN, Jennie Hoffman (Richard), Sister Bay, WI, Bonnie Rawlerson, Sacramento, CA; one sister, Mary Louise James; three brothers, Earl Gene Emmitt, Jerry Wayne Emmitt, William Ray Emmitt; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 55 foster kids also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Effie Olene Emmitt and Madaline Emmitt; three brothers, Charles Thomas Emmitt, Gary Emmitt, Lawrence Emmitt, Jr.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday, January 27 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Emmitt Clack Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM, Monday until time for services at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Brandel

Share your message of condolence with the family of Betty Brandel at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the church of your choice.

