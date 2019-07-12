0 Shares

Betty Gentry, 65, of Glasgow, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Etoile, KY. Betty was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Clarence Eugene and Aline Sexton Kingrey.

She was a former employee of Johnson Controls in Glasgow.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy Gentry; a daughter, Kim Runyon and husband David of Glasgow; grandson, Clay Runyon; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Gentry and wife Pat of Etoile; 4 sisters-in-law, Abbie Murley of Glasgow, Reva Eubank and husband Jessie of Louisville, Joyce Fay and husband Tom of Shepherdsville and Jean Gentry of Glasgow. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Chester Eugene and Jerry Kingrey and a brother-in-law, Norbert Gentry.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, July 15th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.