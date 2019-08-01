0 Shares

Betty Jane Harlow, 80, of Glasgow, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Hade and Mary Ethel Shaw Jones and wife of the late Clyde Taylor Harlow. Betty was a long-time employee of the Handmacher Co. and co-owned and operated Southern Grocery and Deli in Glasgow. She was a member of River Lake Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Page (Ricky) of Glasgow; 3 sons, Terry Harlow (Connie) and Jeff Harlow of Glasgow and Scotty Jones (Lori) of Bowling Green; 2 grandchildren, Justin Harlow (Sarah) of Kingston Springs, TN and Amy Page Bartley of Glasgow; 8 great-grandchildren, Holly Taylor, Lila Brooke, Kip, Kade, Kolt, Whitney, Madi and Blair; 4 sisters, Barbara Brown, Mildred Shaw and Judy Fields of Glasgow and Sheila Shaw of Gordonsville, TN and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Jerry, John Wayne and David Michael Jones and 2 sisters, Mary Ellen Flowers and Sharon Davis.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, August 4th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00pm Saturday.