Betty Jane Johns, age 89 of Bowling Green, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. The daughter of the late Glen Berryman and the late Sophie (Rich) Berryman, she was born in Glasgow, KY on August 24, 1930. She was the wife of the late James Johns. Betty loved taking care of James, gardening and being retired. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Monroe County.

She is survived by two sons, Jamie Johns (Susan), Carmel, IN and Robert Johns (Janie), Bowling Green; one daughter, Cathy Trivette (Bob), Mt. Juliet, TN; one sister, Dorothy Hayes (Blakey); six grandchildren, Chris Johns, Kevin Barnett, Chan Johns, Lindsay Jones, Nick Johns, Lindsey Kelly; eleven great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Lou Greer; three brothers, Doodle Berryman, Olin Berryman and Roger Berryman.

A graveside service will be held at Happy Valley Memorial Gardens, 1:00 PM, Monday, January 20th. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and Monday morning until time for services, at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Johns.

