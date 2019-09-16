0 Shares

Betty Jane Sprowls,64, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13,

2019 at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She was born May 31,

1955 in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Royal and Peggy Dugard. She was united in marriage to Tim Sprowls on February 13, 1970 in Celina, TN who precedes her in death.

She was a graduate of Ivy Tech. She worked as a jewelry manager at Wal-Mart for 16 years but most of her life was spent taking care of her family which she loved. Jane had a unique ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

She is survived by two daughters, Angie Petett(Bryan) of Lenoir City, TN, Renee Sprowls of Somerset, KY; one son, Lee Sprowls (Cheri) of Westmoreland, TN; three brothers, Steve Dugard of Tompkinsville, KY, Joey Dugard of League, TX and Jeff Dugard of Alexandria, VA; one sister, Tammy Page of Tompkinsville, KY; five sister-in- laws, Willadean McPherson, Bonnie McClendon, Patty Walden, Annie Thompson all of Tompkinsville, KY and Kathleen Monday of Indiana; four grandchildren, Chandra Perdue, Austin Sprowls, Bailey Petett and Jaynalee Sprowls; seven great-grandchildren, Luke, Remington, Anna Rose, Avery Jade, Mason, Eli and Aubrey. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Royal and Peggy Dugard, and her husband, Tim Sprowls she was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Gail Dugard.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and will continue on Monday morning until time of service.