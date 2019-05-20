0 Shares

Betty Jane Weaver, age 86, of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Horse Cave and a member of Horse Cave United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was a long time employee of Caverna Independent Schools.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartley Hodge “B.H.” Weaver, Jr.; her parents, Rondel Oliver, Sr. and Nettie Jewell Oliver; one brother, Rondel “Soup” Oliver, Jr.; and one son-in-law, Jesse Froggett.

She is survived by two children, Micki Froggett of Glasgow and Bartley Hodge “Bart” Weaver III (Pat) of Cave City; four grandchildren, Amanda Jane Norris (Rodney), Greg Froggett, Bartley Hodge Weaver IV and Blake Weaver (Raesha); six great-grandchildren, Addyson Jane Norris, Jackson Norris, Aubree Norris, Jace Norris, Brinley Jane Weaver and Alexander Weaver; one brother, Dr. William J. Oliver (Jeanie); one sister, Sue Travis (Freddie).

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the 21st, and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.