BETTY JEAN CHILDRESS LOGSDON

Betty Jean Childress Logsdon, age 78 of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her daughter’s home. The Edmonson County native was born on May 1, 1940 to the late  Vernon and Becky Dugger Childress .

Betty was a homemaker  and a member of  Stockholm United Baptist Church and attended Northtown United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, one son Adam Logsdon of Horse Cave; two daughters, Karen Nunn (Kirk) of Cave City and  Sherry Harper (Toby) of  Hardyville; special daughter-in-law, Keli Denton Logsdon of Horse Cave; three grandchildren, Travis Coats (Ashley) of Cave City, Chandler Huff of Hardyville and Adli Logsdon of Horse Cave; one brother, Lawrence Childress (Donna) of Mammoth Cave; three sisters, Lucille Childress of Cave City, Stella Newton of Cub Run and Diane Gibson (David) of Cave City; three great grandchildren, Aliyah Katheryn Coats, Blake Ross Coats and Cassie Fancher; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42103. 

Interment will be in Stockholm Church Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

12 Noon  – 8 pm, Friday, April 26, 2019

9 -11am, Saturday, April 27, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

