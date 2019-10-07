0 Shares

Betty Jean (Reynolds) Bratcher, 90, Horse Cave, passed away on October 7, 2019 at T. J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow. She was born in Munfordville, the daughter of the late John and Lillie Reynolds. She married Lee Bratcher, Jr on November 5, 1949 and they were blessed with 69 years of marriage.

She was a graduate of Munfordville High School. She was a faithful member of Lonoke Missionary Baptist Church where she served in many areas including the youth program, VBS, Sunday School teacher and Sunday School secretary. She was also an active member for many years of the Oakwood Homemakers Club.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her 14 siblings. Survivors include her husband, Lee Jr; a daughter Pamela Emerson (Steve); sons James (Sherry); and Donald (Connie); four grandsons, four step grand children; 8 step great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 11 at 2:00 at the Sego Funeral Home, Munfordville, Ky with visitation at the Funeral home on Thursday Oct. 10, 2:00-8:00 and Friday 9:00-2:00 with burial in the Horse Cave Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lonoke Missionary Baptist Church or Gideons International.