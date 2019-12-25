0 Shares

Betty Jean Roof, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 3:53 AM Tuesday Dec. 24, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a past employee of the Head Start Program and Brownsville sewing companies. She was a daughter of the late James Reed Vincent and Dove Meredith Vincent and the wife of the late Athel M. Roof. She was preceded in death by a son, Monty Morris Roof and 11 siblings.

Surviving are four sons, Ellis Eugene Roof (Karen) of Clarkson, James Clifford “J.C.” Roof and Samuel Grant Roof both of Panama City Beach, FL and Leslie “Bo” Roof of Chalybeate; eleven grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday, 9 AM-8 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday.

