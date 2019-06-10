WCLU

BETTY JUNE SHERFEY

Betty June Sherfey, 69, of Glasgow, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was born in Tompkinsville a daughter of the late Ernest and Hettie Key Proffitt.  Betty was a homemaker and a member of Berea Church of Christ in Tompkinsville.

She is survived by her husband Richard “Ricky” Sherfey; 2 sons, Kevin Sherfey (Karen) and Keith Sherfey (Hellen) of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Jacob and Megan Sherfey and Casey, Evan and Eli Sherfey; a brother Rondall Proffitt (Barbara) of Forkton in Monroe County; a sister Kay Hale (Ronnie) of Tompkinsville and several nieces and nephews.  She was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Proffitt and 2 sisters, Della Williams and Reva Bailey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

 

