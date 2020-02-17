0 Shares

Betty Lee Blanton, age 80, of Hendersonville, TN departed this life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Hendersonville. The Edmonson County native was born on July 10, 1939 to the late Elzie Ray and Inez Louise Vincent Lindsey. She was married to Charles Lee Blanton, who also preceded her in death.

Betty was a homemaker for many years while her children were young. In later years, she enjoyed working as a retail associate at Kirkland’s. She was a member of Fairview United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– one son, Charles Ronald Blanton (Susan) of Hendersonville, TN; three grandchildren, Charles David Blanton of Naples, FL, Samuel Jacob Blanton (Danielle) of Mt. Juliet, TN and James Patrick Blanton of Murfreesboro, TN and two brothers, Larry Michael Lindsey of Foley, AL and Ben Lindsey of Lexington, KY. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Lee Randall Blanton, and one brother, Jimmy Harry Lindsey.

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Fairview Church Cemetery Fund, c/o A.B. Webb, P.O. Box 142, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4—8 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

