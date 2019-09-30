0 Shares

Betty Pearl (Wood) Murley, 72, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, September 30th, at her home.

Betty was born in Monroe County, KY on March 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Vernie (Crowe) and Barlow Wood.

She was retired from Stitches after working in sewing factories for over 30 years.

She was married to Herbert Murley, who precedes her in death.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Cindy Wright , of Red Boiling Springs , TN., two granddaughters, Cassie Knipp and Alex Tarter, and a great grandson, Noah, and one brother, Dee Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Cozy and Gordon Wood, and three sisters, Mable Denhard, Rachel Smith and Lola Jewell Turner.

Visitation is Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. -2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, a graveside service and burial will follow immediately at Beautiful Home Cemetery.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.