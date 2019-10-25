0 Shares

Betty Sue McDaniel, 69 of Bowling Green died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Russell Wayne and Dorothy Jean Burk Stahl and wife of the late Eddie G. McDaniel, Sr. and is preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Cline. Betty was a funeral director for Hardy & Son Funeral Home for 20 years. She was a member of Plum Springs Baptist Church.

Her survivors include her two sons, Eddie G. McDaniel, Jr. (Kim) and Shannon W. McDaniel (Bobbye); five grandchildren, Travis McDaniel, Allison McDaniel, Noah Scantland, Jackson McDaniel, Kennedi McDaniel; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Earl Manco.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Plum Springs Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m.-12 noon Tuesday at the funeral home.