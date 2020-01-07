0 Shares

Betty Young, 74, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Roy and Nettie Board Pullen.

She is survived by her husband: Leonard Keith Young; two sons: Christopher Lee Young and his wife Barbara and Terry Wayne Young and his wife Lorrie; one step-daughter: Julie Bosworth; three grandchildren: Mackenzie Grace Young, Ricky Young and Rawley Young ; one sister: Darlene Doherty and her husband William; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister: Carolyn Hash.

Cremation was chosen. There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

