0 Shares

Beverly J. Conyers, mother, business woman and resident of Horse Cave for over sixty years passed away peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Mills Health and Rehab Center in Mayfield, KY after an extended illness. Working alongside her husband of sixty three years, she managed Caverna Drugs in Horse Cave. Always committed to community involvement, she served as a room mother for her children’s school classrooms in addition to her membership in the PTA, served as den mother for the Cub Scouts and was an active member of the band boosters. Among other civic activities she was a member of the Horse Cave Women’s Club, the Horse Cave Chamber of Commerce from which she received it’s Citizen of the Year Award, and was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church from its inception.

Beverly leaves behind to mourn her loss three daughters Mary Anne Richardson (Kemp), Karen Harmon and Jane Adams; three sons Bill Conyers (Millie), Mark Conyers (Debbie) and Bob (Lori); nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 nieces, two step nieces, one step nephew, and very special friend and care giver Jackie Nelson.

She was predeceased by her husband William A. Conyers Jr., her son Timothy, her parents Lillian Geary and Noel Jacks Jr., and her twin brothers William and Robert Jacks.

Services in Mayfield will be at Brown’s Funeral Home Monday, February 24, 2020 with rosary at 5:00 pm and visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Services in Horse Cave will be conducted by Winn Funeral Home and held at Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm followed by funeral mass at 2:00 pm. After a brief grave side service, friends and family are invited to attend a memorial reception at the church social hall next to the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Our Lady of The Caves Catholic Church in Horse Cave, Ky.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Related