Bevin cites casinos as causes of suicides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Matt Bevin says suicides are part of the societal costs related to casino gambling, as he lashed out at his opponent’s support for expanded gambling as a way to help fund pensions.

In a radio interview with WKDZ Radio Wednesday, Bevin detailed his opposition to casinos in Kentucky. But, Bevin didn’t offer evidence for the claims.

His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, wants to push for expanded gambling as a revenue resource to support chronically underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin says the revenue generated would not come close to fixing the state’s pension woes and says there’s “no political appetite” for expanded gambling in Kentucky.