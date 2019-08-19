Bevin: Glasgow receives over $304,000 in road funding, projects to begin this week

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow has been selected to receive over $304,000 in discretionary funding for road projects. Gov. Matt Bevin made the announcement in Glasgow City Hall last Friday.

Bevin says an advertisement was made across the state for municipalities to detail how they would use discretionary funds. Bevin says Glasgow presented an extensive application.

“Here’s the thing, we asked communities to apply; we asked judge executives; we asked mayors; we asked fiscal court members,” Bevin says. “Tell us if you had some discretionary dollars how you would spend them. We looked at these applications. We looked at things like safety and return on investment and this city, when they knew they had a shot at them, gave us a very detailed; very specific application.”

Glasgow mayor Harold Armstrong says his administration quickly applied to the state. He says while the report was generally supposed to be around four to five pages, Glasgow’s was nearly 30. It was with this application that Armstrong says the funding was granted.

“Evidently, they gave us about 85% of what we were asking for, so I guess the need was really there and we can definitely use it because we’re probably a couple years behind in road repairs and construction, “Armstrong says. “At this point we would definitely be caught up and, the next 12 to 14 months, we will be back on schedule and our streets will be a lot better. Regardless of what the wear and tear from the coming winter is, all of our citizens will be driving on good safe roads.”

Bevin says Glasgow was selected for the funding because it was apparent the application was specific. He says they were looking to fund projects that were thorough.

“They do actually know where they intend to spend those dollars, and when we see that kind of thoughtful application it’s helpful,” Bevin says. “It’s a credit, frankly, to your mayor, to your fiscal court, to others in this community, that you got these dollars. I’m grateful to be able to be close enough in the area to personally come by and make this announcement.”

According to Armstrong, these funds will be used to complete several projects. Some of these projects could begin as early as this week. Armstrong says a lot of the construction needs to be completed before the construction season is over in December.

“It’s not designating a new roadway or street, and it’s not blacktopping four miles of roads, it’s all within the city,” Armstrong says. “All of the, maybe, 600 feet of this street completely re-blacktopped, and maybe 300 of another one, and maybe an intersection. They’re all listed in our application. I think there’s about 20 different projects – small projects – that are made up of about $400,000.”

Armstrong says the city typically receives $250,000 to $280,000 in road funding. As for this funding, Armstrong says the city has received an opportunity to “get caught up.”

“We in incense, all of a sudden, have approximately a year and a half worth of extra money to do these projects that need doing,” Armstrong says. “It’s huge for Glasgow.”

Armstrong tells WCLU News that several streets were included in the application. While he didn’t name all 20 projects, he says streets that will be repaired include East Washington Street, Preswick and Aberdeen, and West College Street. In short, the funding will be used for needed projects.