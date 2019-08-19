Bevin: Hampton lawsuit ‘wasted conversation’

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – In a recent visit to Glasgow, Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters he’s looking forward to the November 2019 election in Kentucky.

Bevin faces Democrat Andy Beshear, who is the state’s incumbent attorney general, in the election. Bevin and Beshear recently fired political dialogue toward each other at the annual Fancy Farm Picnic, one of Kentucky’s largest political events.

Bevin implied Beshear will only take Kentucky in the opposition direction. Bevin says he has moved Kentucky forward while Beshear will only move it further back. During his remarks the crowd can be heard shouting “vote him out.”

Beshear rallied those in attendance by making remarks toward Bevin, saying he has left a lot to clean up despite his lack of work.

Bevin has also received criticism from Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton. She recently filed a lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court in reference to the Bevin administration’s recent actions toward her staff. The administration has dismissed two of Hampton’s staffers in recent months.

Hampton argues she has control over her personnel as a duly-elected constitutional officer. The lawsuit disputes the Bevin administration’s claim that the two staffers served the governor’s office. Reached at the state fair, Bevin reacted to the lawsuit.

Bevin tells WCLU News that the conversation is “moot.” In fact, it’s wasted time anytime the lawsuit is brought up.

As for the election this fall, Bevin says he is confident. Bevin admits the voters will have ultimate say in the election, but the odds seem to be in his campaign’s favor.

The election will be held Nov. 5, 2019.