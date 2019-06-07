WCLU

Bevin pension bill lacks vote, vies for support

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House leaders say the governor’s pension bill still lacks enough votes to pass their chamber, even with some changes that were revealed this week.

House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney said Thursday “the vote count probably didn’t move” as a result of changes agreed to by Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Carney says the bill appears to remain a few votes short in the Republican-dominated House.

House Speaker David Osborne says the proposal appears to lack the votes needed without a provision ensuring certain employees in affected agencies are given the option to retain their current benefits.

Bevin has spent weeks trying to garner support for his plan. He wants to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to take it up if he can win enough support.

