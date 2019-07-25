Bevin signs pension relief bill into law

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have ended their midsummer special session after wrapping up work on a pension-relief measure.

The House and Senate officially concluded the session after Gov. Matt Bevin signed the pension measure into law on Wednesday. The Republican-dominated Senate sent the bill to the GOP governor in a final vote earlier in the day.

Bevin called lawmakers into a special session last Friday to take up his pension proposal to relieve regional universities and quasi-governmental entities from massive hikes in pension costs. Those agencies include public health departments and domestic violence shelters.

A special session costs taxpayers about $66,000 per day.