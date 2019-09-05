WCLU

BEVIN VIES FOR SUPPORT OF PENSION BILL, STILL LACKS VOTES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has sent a letter to state lawmakers to try to build support for his pension bill that he hopes to have considered in a special legislative session.

The Republican governor’s letter Wednesday comes two days after some top GOP lawmakers said Bevin lacks the votes to push his bill through the legislature.

Bevin’s letter sets out “the gravity of the pension crisis” and says his administration has drafted a proposal that “meets Kentucky’s legal parameters” and is consistent with past legislation that won overwhelming legislative support.

The governor says he’s prepared to convene the special session as soon as enough lawmakers indicate they’re prepared to take action.

Bevin and lawmakers are trying to head off a spike in pension costs on July 1 for regional universities as well as many quasi-governmental agencies.

