BIGGERS RESIGNS, MAYOR TO NAME NEW MEMBER NEXT WEEK

on 04/01/2019 |
Glasgow Electric Plant Board board member Mark Biggers has resigned, according to Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong.

Biggers submitted a letter resignation to Mayor Armstrong on Friday. According to the letter, obtained from the Barren County Progress’ website, Biggers said he missed several opportunities as last Tuesday’s meeting.

“I missed several opportunities to rebut and/or address multiple issues during the 26 March board meeting,” the letter said.

WCLU News spoke with EPB Communications Manager Terryn Varney on Monday, and she says that the EPB has yet to receive a formal resignation from Biggers.

      040219Varneyonresign


According to Armstrong, a replacement for Biggers already exists. Armstrong plans to announce Biggers’ replacement next Monday at the scheduled convening of the Glasgow City Council.

      040219Armstrongonreplace

WCLU attempted to reach out to board members but has not received any feedback at this time.

No Responses to “BIGGERS RESIGNS, MAYOR TO NAME NEW MEMBER NEXT WEEK”

Please Leave a Reply

