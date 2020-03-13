BIGGS: T.J. Samson Pavilion begins limited access starting Monday

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health will limit access to T.J. Pavilion, beginning Monday.

The health group announced via Facebook Friday that the limited access is being used to curb any transmission of illness. Stacey Biggs, executive vice president of Marketing, said the limitation applies to everyone except those with an appointment or need for medical attention.

“With all of the talk about social distancing that is happening right now, we just want to make sure that we’re working as much as we can for the health and wellness of the community,” Biggs said.

The pavilion is frequented by several people daily, Biggs said. Community members use the building to walk and exercise.

“This is probably not the best time for them to continue to do that,” Biggs said. “For their own safety and their own health and wellness, we just want to make sure that we’re limiting the folks in the pavilion.”

The building is used as a wellness center, but several sick people also enter. Biggs said that was another factor in the consideration to limit community access.

“We have a lot of people in there everyday who are sick,” Biggs said. “We want to make sure that people who are sick or who already have appointments or are seeking healthcare, are there, but nobody is exposed unnecessarily.”

Biggs said staff will be at each entrance to “screen” people entering the pavilion. However, if the COVID-19 outbreak extends to a closer community or the healthcare network, tighter restrictions may be implemented.

T.J. Samson Hospital is still open to visitors. However, the Skilled Nursing Unit, or SNU, is closed to visitors because it is a licensed long-term care portion of the hospital.

