Bill relaxing concealed carry law to take effect in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — As a gun-rights supporter, Michael Paul Wolfgar Lewis sided with Kentucky lawmakers when they relaxed gun laws to let people carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training.

But as the owner of a firearms training business in suburban Louisville, Lewis said the new Kentucky law that takes effect Thursday could send him elsewhere.

Lewis said he expects the law to “completely cripple” his business — which offers firearms safety classes as well as produces and sells gun holsters. He’s looking to set up a business in Florida but hasn’t decided whether to keep open his Louisville-area operation.

The gun-related measure is part of a large stack of laws passed by Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature this year that will take effect Thursday.