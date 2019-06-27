WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Bill relaxing concealed carry law to take effect in Kentucky

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — As a gun-rights supporter, Michael Paul Wolfgar Lewis sided with Kentucky lawmakers when they relaxed gun laws to let people carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training.

But as the owner of a firearms training business in suburban Louisville, Lewis said the new Kentucky law that takes effect Thursday could send him elsewhere.

Lewis said he expects the law to “completely cripple” his business — which offers firearms safety classes as well as produces and sells gun holsters. He’s looking to set up a business in Florida but hasn’t decided whether to keep open his Louisville-area operation.

The gun-related measure is part of a large stack of laws passed by Kentucky’s Republican-led legislature this year that will take effect Thursday.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.