Billie Jean Hamilton Kirk, 80 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Signature Heath Care in Tompkinsville, KY.

She was born April 13, 1939 in Celina, TN to the late Murley Hamilton and Beulah Kate Philpot Hamilton. She was a retired daycare teacher and retired from Scottsville Childcare Center in Scottsville, KY. She was a member of Gallatin Road Church of Christ.

She is survived by two sons; Mark Kirk (Ruby Handley) of Barren Co. KY and Michael Pipkin (Sharon) of Columbia, KY. Three daughters; Naomi Jean Tooley (Jamie) of Tompkinsville, KY, Melinda Soules ( Mark Mormon) of Owensboro, KY, Shannon Bridges (Wallace) of Bowling Green, KY. Twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by one son Jerome Kirk, six brothers; Norman, Ernest Lee, Raymond, Harold Eugene, Alexander and Edgar Hamilton, two sisters; Mary Willett Hamilton and Ada Morrison.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Fountain Run Church of Christ Cemetery in Fountain Run, KY.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Fountain Run Church of Christ Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.