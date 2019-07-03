0 Shares

Billy Everett Hunt, 77, of Cave City, died Tuesday July 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Everett Hunt and Tishie (Proffitt) Hunt. Billy retired as owner and operator of Hunt’s Auto Outlet Inc, in Daytona Beach, FL for over 30 years. There he found his love and enthusiasm for automobiles, NASCAR and RCR Racing. Billy loved his family dearly, to include “Precious Billy Hunt” his beloved pet. He was a member of the Beacon Baptist Church in Daytona Beach.

Survivors include his wife, Kitty Jennings Hunt of Cave City; daughter, Carey Voignier (Mark) of Clarksville, IN; son, Dwayne Hunt (Susan) of Louisville; stepchildren, Mitch Bryson (Jennie) of Cashiers, NC and Tameka Bryson of Sylva, NC; grandchildren, Zach and Sam Voignier of Clarksville, IN, Hillary, Hank and Sam Hunt of Louisville, Logan and Jade Bryson of Cashiers, NC; two sisters, Mary York of Glasgow and Shirley Smalling of Bowling Green; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Harold B., Leon, James “Trigger “Hunt and three sisters Cleon Houchens, Mildred Houchens and Lou Newsome.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, July 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm and on Tuesday morning until time for services at the funeral home.