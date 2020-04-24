0 Shares

Billy Gene Parsley, 63, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 22nd, at Atwood, IL.

Billy was born in Indianapolis, IN, on September 3, 1956, a son of the late Lora Netherton Parlsey and Eagle Parsley, Jr.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Eagle Parsley.

He is survived by a friend, Penny Jo Kibler Benner, of Atwood, IL; and several other family members.

All services will be private with burial in Jonestown Cemetery, Whitleyville, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

