Billy Gordon Thompson, age 65, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was a native of Hart County, a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, a retired truck driver for Dart Container and co-owner of the Hart County Florist with his wife, Marilyn. He was a member of the Gideons International, President of the Jaycee’s and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a wonderful husband, father, papaw and an avid car enthusiest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel Thompson and Betty England Thompson and maternal grandparents, Willie T. England Ermine England.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Thompson of Horse Cave; one son, Scott Thompson and wife, Annie, of Horse Cave; three grandchildren, Kellen, Carlynn & Carys; one sister, Pam Turner and husband, Randy, of Horse Cave; one brother, Mark Thompson and wife, Patricia of Kansas City, MS; one niece, Wendy Caudel (Jeff); two nephews, Nicholas Thompson (Neila Susan) and Benjamin Thompson; several cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, the 12th, from 1-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of service. The family request that if you have an old car, please drive it in the funeral procession on Sunday in honor of Billy.