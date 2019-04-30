0 Shares

Billy Joe Anderson, 78, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 30th, at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Billy Joe was born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 23, 1940, a son of the late Annie (Huffines) and John Clay Anderson. He was united in marriage to Joan Dickerson on September 8, 1957 in Celina, TN.

Billy Joe was the founder and owner of Anderson Forest Products since 1967. He had been a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church for 54 years.

Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Joan Anderson; a daughter and son-in-law, Jo Rita and Joe Stephens;

a son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Kim Anderson, all of Tompkinsville, KY; five grandchildren, Jarret, and wife, Heather Stephens; Brooks, and wife, Michaela Stephens; Joshua, and wife, Jenna Anderson, Laura, and husband, Phillip Roper; and Mary Brook, and husband, Logan Skipworth and five great grandchildren, Sloan Stephens, Lakelyn Stephens, Lincoln Roper, Brayden Roper, and Ella Anderson.

Billy Joe is also survived by four sisters, Blanche Lyon, of Tompkinsville, KY; Allene Allen, of Lebanon, TN; Runelle Howard, of Gamaliel, KY; Wanda Cornelius, of Jasper, GA. and a brother, Clay Anderson Jr., of Powder Springs, GA.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Leroy Anderson and Clifton Anderson; and two sisters, Vivian Presley and Ree Edison.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019.

Visitation is Wednesday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Thursday 8:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Parkinson’s Foundation