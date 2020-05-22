0 Shares

Billy Joe Richardson, 49 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 11, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Norman Eugene and Patricia Ann Glass Richardson. He was owner of a body shop.

His survivors include his wife Sarah Tanner Richardson; two sons, Benjamin Richardson (Tiffany) and Brandon Richardson (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Olivia and Ember Richardson; two sisters, Marie Whobrey (James) and Norma Richardson; one brother, Randy Richardson (Angela) and several nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.

