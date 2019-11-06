0 Shares

Billy Joe Rogers, age 81, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence. The son of the late Bert and Willie Edna (Reeves) Rogers, he was born on October 9, 1938. Billy Joe was retired from the city of Glasgow where he was the assistant superintendent of the street department. He was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church, an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; three brothers, Bobby Rogers, Clifton Rogers, J.T. Rogers.

Survivors include, one son, Andy Rogers (Laura), Prospect, KY; sister in law, Katherine Rogers (Bobby), Glasgow; three grandchildren, Claire, Addison and Colin Rogers all of Prospect, KY;

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, November 8 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 8:00 Friday until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

