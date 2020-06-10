0 Shares

Billy M. Fields, 86, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence. Born at East Fork in Metcalfe County, he was a son of the late Welby and Bessie Gibson Fields. He was a retired farmer and employee of Dairyman, Inc.; an avid hunter and fisherman; a member of Society Hill Baptist Church; but had been attending Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include four children: Billy Wayne Fields (Sue) of Georgia, Gary Fields (Sheila) of Hiseville, Sandy Saltsman (Tim) and Lana Lile (Jeff) of Glasgow; eight grandchildren: Heather Key (Eric), Penny Johnson (Shawn), Addison Fields (Brittany), Angie Rush (Rex), Ashleigh Bennett (Anthony), Alicia Woosley (David), Nick Fields (Lori), and Selena Forbis; one sister, Maylene Sneed; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Lennie Mae Saltsman Fields; one grandchild, Adrianne Lile; one brother, Marvin Fields; and one sister, Mary Rigdon.

Due to health concerns caused by the Covid-19 situation, funeral services will be private. Visitation will be from 10 to 12 noon at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Friends may view a video of the funeral service at 1:00 pm Thursday at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler .

