Billy Ray Hollandsworth, 71, of Glasgow, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Glasgow the son of the late George Hollandsworth and Elizabeth Turpen Hollandsworth. He had worked for many years with Lance distribution company and attended the Glasgow Presbyterian Church.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be under the direction of the Rogersville Funeral Home in Rogersville, AL. Local arrangements provided by the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.