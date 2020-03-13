0 Shares

Billy Sanders Gibson, age 88, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on August 1, 1931 to the late William Thomas and Tisha Sanders Gibson. He was married to his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Glenda Gaye Webb Gibson, who survives.

Billy was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Korean War era. He retired after thirty-five years as a tool and dye maker from Reynolds Metals Company, and served as a former union officer. Billy was also a member of the Pleasant Union United Baptist Church, Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM, and was a past noble grand and treasurer of the Brownsville Odd Fellow Lodge #164 FLT.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— five children, Rhonda Patton (Ed) of Louisville, Tommy Gibson (Debbie) of Brownsville, Jim Gibson (Glen) of Louisville, Cindy Sowders (Rick) of Bowling Green and Carol Abell (Sam) of Nashville, TN; nine grandchildren, Courtney Roggenkamp, Ryan Patton, Andrew Patton (Jennifer), Tiffany Mayse (Levi), Ben Sowders (Shelbee), Morgan Bucher (Austin), Alex Abell, Elliott Abell and Mary Margaret Abell; seven great-grandchildren, Patton, Emma and Copper Roggenkamp; Garrett and Bristol Mayse and Knox and Pax Patton and two sisters, Catherine McMurdo and Norma Schoenbachler (Bob). He was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Pleasant Union United Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Chapel Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

11 am – 1 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church

