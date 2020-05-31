0 Shares

Billy Sparks age 89 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home. Born in Ridgetop, Tennessee Billy was the son of the late Carter and Mary Lane Sparks. Billy was retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue and was a member of the Edmonton United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home with entombment in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 until service time Monday at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife Mildred Jean Dillingham Sparks of Edmonton. Two children. Ricky Sparks of Lexington and Patti (Dan) Antle of Columbia. Three grandsons. Daniel Lynn Antle, Jr., Jordan Collier Antle and William Benjamin (Ben) Antle (Claudia) all of Lexington. His great grandchildren. Leonardo “Leo” and Samantha Santiago, Calli Morgan Antle and Atia Lane Antle. Also surviving is a brother in law Robert and wife Evelyn Dillingham and a sister in law Judy Dillingham. Billy is also survived by his grand dog Kennedy. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis visitation and funeral services will be limited to no more than 33 people at one time. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sparks. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com

