Billy W. Sanders, age 70 of Brownsville, KY departed this life at his residence with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on February 6, 1949 to the late Charles Owen and Bertha J. Hester Sanders. He was married to his best friend and devoted wife of fifty-three years, Sue Sanders, who survives.

Billy retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a carpenter. He was a member of Fairview United Baptist Church, where he led singing and was the former church clerk for many years. Billy was also a member of the Carpenters Union and a former insurance agent for Modern Woodmen.

Besides his loving wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three daughters, Ann Sanders, Karen Brock (Paul) and Amanda Sowders (T.J.) all of Brownsville; three brothers, Eddie Sanders and Kenny Sanders (Nancy) all of Brownsville and Jimmy Dean Sanders (Sherry) of Bee Spring; thirteen grandchildren, Ashley Meredith (John), Jennifer Vincent (Kyle), Adam Richards (Stephanie), Joshua Richards (Tensley), Nick Brock, Gaige Brooks, Bryer Brooks, Carson Sowders, Caroline Brock, Slade Brooks, Callie Sowders, Camlyn Sowders and Case Sowders and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste. #401, Louisville, KY 40205 or Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103.

Interment will be in Fairview Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 AM – 2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019

Fairview United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019

Fairview United Baptist Church