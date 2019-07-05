0 Shares

Billy Warnell Alexander, age 83, of Brownsville, KY departed this life at his residence with his family by his side on Monday, May 6, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on April 27, 1936 to the late James Cecil and Helen Warnell Alexander. He was married to his loving wife of fifty-four years, Shirley Basham Alexander, who survives.

Billy retired from maintenance with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— three children, Robbie Alexander ( fiancee’ Lisa) of Leitchfield, Michael Alexander (Regina) and Susan Davis (Dick) of Brownsville; seven grandchildren, Blake Alexander, Corey Priddy, Jacob Alexander, Michaela Priddy, Erin Alexander, Keeley Alexander and Caiden Davis; one great-grandchild, Ryker Alexander; two brothers, Charles Alexander (Joretta) of Caneyville and Victor Alexander (Joyce) of Brownsville; one sister, Jean Davis (Winston) of Sunfish and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, James Cecil Alexander, Jr., Earl Alexander, Haskell Alexander or Bro. Johnnie J. Alexander and ten sisters, Thelma Alexander, Hazel Luttrell, Virginia Mae Alexander, Ethel Alexander, Bethel Alexander, Peggy Whittinghill, Patty Sue Alexander, Jessie Edna Prunty and Mary Lou Meredith.

Interment will be in Alexander Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alexander Cemetery Fund, c/o Victor Alexander, 394 Lock Road, Brownsville, KY 42210 or Alexander Flower Fund, c/o Kevin Alexander, 3130 Big Reedy Road, Caneyville, KY 42721.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2019

10 AM – 2 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel