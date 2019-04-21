0 Shares

Billy Wells, age 88 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Brownsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on May 17, 1930 to the late Lonnie Mitchell and Virgie Ethel Slaughter Wells. He was married for fifty-seven and half years to Geraldine Hoten Wells, who preceded him in death.

Billy was a retired brick layer and farmer. He was a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory— one son, Danny Wells (Marilyn) of Brownsville; three daughters, Kathy L. Sanders (Timmey) of Brownsville, Lisa F. Hoffman (Michael) of Bon Ayr and Susan Bunch (John) of Alvaton; fourteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Jimmy Wells of Wingfield and two sisters, Virginia Wilson of Brownsville and Thelma Jean of Ellettsville, IN. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Sherry Byrns and Joan Daugherty; three brothers, Floyd, Wilbert and Everett Wells and four sisters, Helen, Mae, Mildred Irene and Lucy.

Memorial contributions may be made to : Billy Wells Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019

9 – 11 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel