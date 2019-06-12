0 Shares

Birdie Kathrine Parnell age 85 of Horse Cave passed away Tuesday, June 11, 1933 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Fields and Virgie Clemmons Fields. She was a homemaker and member of the New Jerusalem Tabernacle.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday at the funeral home.

She is survived by five children. Bobby (Dana) Parnell of Summer Shade. J.T. (Martha) Parnell of Horse Cave. Rebecca (George) Pike of Edmonton. Sheila (Dwayne) Reece of Horse Cave. Micah (Jenny) Parnell of Center, Ky. One brother Tommy Fields of Millville, New Jersey. Ten grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a son Tommy Parnell and two brothers Wendell and James Fields.