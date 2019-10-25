Birdwell: ‘Vote,’ in-house voting open

1 Shares

It’s almost election time, and statewide absentee voting is open.

Hear from Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell on how citizens can vote in the Nov. 5 General election.

102619Birdwellonballots

The State allows certain groups to vote before the Nov. 5 election. Those groups include people who will be out of the county on Election Day; those advanced in age, disabled or ill; a person in the military, their dependents or an overseas citizen; a students or resident who temporarily resides outside the county; someone who has surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day, or their spouse; and a pregnant woman in her third trimester.