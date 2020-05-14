Birthdays and Anniversaries- Thursday, May 14, 2020
Birthdays
Tequila Staten
Dr. Amelia Kiser
Michael Crain
Emma Stewart
Miranda Tarry Huffman
Weston Thomas
Travis Pendygraft 19
Trent Pendygraft 19
Chloe Chism 17
Hailey Birge
Santana Elmore 16
Brother Rick S Proffitt
Leann England
Shelley Cooper Gore
Kathy Blanton
Sheila Harlow
Landon Allen 15
Janie Garvin 70
Jackson Birdwell 8
Robert E Davidson 86
Mabel Marcum
Hollie Scott 30
Anniversaries
Benny and Chris Lile 37
Nate and Sue Mills
Russ and Allison Reed
Reggie and Shawna Tittle