WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

BLUEGRASS AIRPORT EXPANDS ITS TAXIWAYS, PARKING AREA, AND CELL PHONE WAITING AREA

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blue Grass Airport has received an $11 million federal grant to expand its taxiways as ridership continues to grow at the Kentucky facility.
News outlets report that Blue Grass received the funds Thursday to aid in the facilities renovation projects. The grant will be used for a new 3,500-foot (1,067-meter) taxiway, completing the final phase of a five-part taxiway safety program set to finish in July 2020.
Executive Director of Blue Grass Airport Eric Frankl told news outlets, the changes are due to a 20% passenger increase over the last five years. Blue Grass set a passenger record for the seventh straight year, serving more than 1.3 million passengers.
Other changes include an overhauled parking area, new cellphone lots where drivers can wait for passengers and designated curbsides for rideshare customers.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.