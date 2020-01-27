Bluegrass Cellular announces applications open for 2020 scholarships

4 Shares

– Bluegrass Cellular is now accepting applications for the 2020 Bluegrass Cellular Scholarship Program. The company announced it will award $18,000 in scholarships to local college-bound high school seniors in the surrounding area of Central Kentucky.

Bluegrass Cellular PR and Event Specialist Mackenzie Riordan said the money will be dived among 12 students.

“Each student will receive $1,500 of a scholarship, which is wonderful,” Riordan said. “We’re really happy to be able to support children and their future. So, that is wonderful that we’re doing that.”

Awards will be given to students based on academic achievements, school/community involvement, scholarship essay, letters of recommendation and financial need, a news release said.

Bluegrass Cellular has hosted the scholarship program for nine years. In that time, the company said it has awarded $150,000 to 120 students.

Riordan said the scholarship application consists of a high school transcript, one letter of recommendation and answers to “a couple” short answer responses.

“It’s pretty easy,” Riordan said. “For $1,500, I think it’s a really good deal. And, we’re happy to see how we can help and change students’ lives.”

Riordan said a scholarship committee looks over the documents before announcing winners.

“We receive hundreds,” Riordan said.

To be eligible, applicants must live and attend high school within Bluegrass Cellular’s 34-county home-service area. Students must also have a connection to Bluegrass Cellular’s phone service.

“They have to live in our coverage area, and then a parent or legal guardian has to have Bluegrass Cellular service,” Riordan said.

The deadline for students to apply is April 6. The application and complete list of guidelines are available at www.scholarship.bluegrasscellular.com.

Interested applicants can also pick up applications from their school guidance counselors or one of Bluegrass Cellular’s Customer Care Centers, a news release said.

Scholarship winners will be notified in April.

