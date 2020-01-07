0 Shares

Bob Jones, 88, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the residence of his son in Cave City. He was born in Greensburg, KY on July 26, 1931, the son of the late Olie Jones and Mary Thompson Jones. Mr. Jones was a long time farmer and oil well driller. He was a member of the Little Barren Separate Baptist Church in Green County. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Margie Lile Jones; great grandson, Jaxsen Graves; sister, Orva Coffey and five brothers, James, Harold, Frank, Herman & Henry Jones.

Survivors include two sons, Stan Jones (Nola) of Cave City and Jerry Jones (Margaret) of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Cory Jones (Erin) of Cave City, Joni Jessie (Brian Lyons) of Glasgow, Gina Graves (Brad) of Horse Cave and Wade England (Marla) of Glasgow; great grandchildren, Carter Jones, Bristol Jones, Chase Jessie, Trenton Spears, Westen Harper, Ty Graves and Izzy England; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, January 9th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Liletown Cemetery in Green County. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:30 till 8:00pm and on Thursday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request that a memorial contribution be made to the Norton Children’s Hospital C/O Children’s Hospital Foundation, Dept 86140, PO Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.

